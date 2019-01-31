NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melanie L. Langley, 60, 35000 block of Academy Road, Rochester, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melanie L. Langley, 60, 35000 block of Academy Road, Rochester, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, theft of movable property between $10,000 and $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.