Mejia suspended for 80 games

Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.

A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.

Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

Mejía made his major league debut with the Indians on May 21 last year and went 1-7 with a 8.25 ERA in 11 starts and six relief appearances.

He was placed on the restricted list Tuesday and will lose about half his salary. His contract calls for him to earn $701,900 while in the major leagues and $160,800 while in the minors.

• New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, which came nearly two years to the day after his wife died of a heart attack.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Marte's grandmother, Ponga Brigida, died unexpectedly. Marte was raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic after his mother died when he was 9.

Wednesday will mark two years since Marte's wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

“It was heart-wrenching talking to him yesterday,” Showalter said. “I don’t think most people realize, he’s had a tough go.

“He’s home for as long as he needs to be there,” he added.

Marte can stay on the bereavement list for three to seven days after being added Monday. Showalter said the team would figure out a way to let him grieve longer if needed.

The 33-year-old Marte signed a $78 million, four-year deal with the Mets as a free agent last offseason. He is hitting .266 with three homers, five stolen bases and a .714 OPS in his first season in Queens.

• Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse.

The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California.

Harvey, a 33-year-old right-hander, agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore's extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

Basketball

A Louisville woman has filed for an emergency protective order against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo and alleges the former Kentucky star brandished a gun and threatened her life.

The woman alleges Rondo “became enraged” last week and filed for the EPO on Friday in Jefferson County Family Court, news outlets reported. She says in the EPO that Rondo was playing video games with a child when she asked the child to finish separating his laundry so she could wash the family’s clothes.

When the child got up to do so, she said Rondo ripped the video game console out of the wall, went downstairs, smashed a teacup plate, knocked over several water bottles and began yelling and cursing. According to the EPO, Rondo then went outside and knocked over the trash cans, stomped on the landscaping lights and drove his car onto the lawn.

When the woman confronted Rondo, the EPO continued, he said, “You’re dead.” After briefly leaving the house, Rondo came back and beat on a window with a gun. The woman said in the EPO that the player was yelling at the kids, asking them why they were scared of him while he had a gun in his hand.

The woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police chief Yvette Gentry, who eventually arrived at the house. However, the woman said Rondo wouldn’t allow Gentry inside. The woman said she locked herself in the house with the kids, and Gentry eventually told her Rondo had left and she had his gun.

Two days after the alleged incident occurred, a judge granted the woman the protective order. The judge ordered Rondo not to communicate and to stay at least 500 feet away from her.

