 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meghan Duggan, a champion across women's hockey, retires
0 comments
U.S. Women

Meghan Duggan, a champion across women's hockey, retires

  • 0
Duggan Retires Hockey

Meghan Duggan (10), of the United States, and Yekaterina Nikolayeva (76), of Russia, chase the puck during a Feb. 13, 2018, game in the preliminary round of the Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. 

 FRANK FRANKLIN II, Associated Press

In the midst of the U.S. women's hockey national team fighting for better wages and equitable support, Meghan Duggan got on the phone with every player to explain what it was all about.

With the world championships on home ice weeks away and the stakes high, Duggan felt it was her duty as captain.

"When you think of a captain on your team and a leader on your team, you want someone that's willing to do things that no one else is willing to do," teammate Monique Lamoureux-Morando recalled.

Duggan did that on and off the ice, leading the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal and spearheading the wage boycott. A year earlier that led to a new contract and a brighter spotlight on the sport.

She announced her retirement Tuesday after 11 years with the national team. She was the first American men's or women's player to win seven consecutive world championship gold medals, two silver medals at the Olympics and one at worlds and the title in South Korea in her final international tournament.

"I am incredibly thankful and humbled by the opportunities I've had throughout my hockey career," Duggan said. "At the core of those experiences are people; my family, teammates, coaches, support staff, organizations, fans, and the next generation of players: you have all changed my life."

Duggan changed theirs.

Her legacy off the ice will be defined by her role in the 2017 boycott over player compensation, especially in non-Olympic years. Duggan was a central figure in negotiations with USA Hockey and was a spokeswoman for the team while they were ongoing before a four-year deal was reached.

"She fights for our sport the way she fought on the ice to win a game," said Canadian defender Renata Fast, who had Duggan as an assistant coach at Clarkson University and played against her at the Olympics. "She was just so competitive in everything she did, and she always had a great head on her shoulder that knew the direction of where our sport needed to go."

With Duggan wearing the captain's "C" the U.S. won the worlds after their contract victory. Then she turned her attention to the Olympic gold medal that had eluded the U.S. since 1998.

At an event in the fall of 2017 at Nike's campus in Beaverton, Oregon, Duggan took copious notes when Hockey Hall of Famer and '98 gold medalist Cammi Granato was addressing the team. Duggan and Granato had countless conversations that year about getting a more equitable contract and trying to win at the Olympics.

"The gist of it was, 'How do we win this gold medal?'" Granato said. "Like, 'We are not going to this Olympic and coming away without a gold — how do we do it?'"

Duggan recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform and helped transform the culture after a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Sochi Games.

"I think that span from 2014 to 2018 was probably the most crucial years for our program," longtime teammate and friend Kacey Bellamy said. "Meghan had such a hand in the way she led our team and the change in culture that we had to do in order to be successful, and that's one of the main reasons why we won gold in 2018."

Duggan was a founding member of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association in 2019. The aim was to establish one sustainable pro league. She could continue playing a crucial role in fighting for more prominence for her sport.

"She'll continue to be a part of that, obviously not as a player, but I think in other ways," said Hockey Hall of Famer Jayna Hefford, who played against Duggan with Canada and now works as an executive with the PWHPA. "We're lucky to have her as a voice."

Duggan put up 238 points in 159 games over four seasons while winning three national championships at the University of Wisconsin. She had 19 points in 26 games over four in the Canadian Women's Hockey League and 36 more during two in the National Women's Hockey League.

"It goes just to her work ethic on the ice — hardest worker I know," said Brianna Decker, who played with Duggan in college, the CWHL, NWHL and on the national team. "She always led by example on the ice but off the ice, too, every little detail of the game."

Because of her accomplishments from the boardroom to the locker room and on the ice, Duggan will likely soon be a part of at least the U.S. Hockey and International Ice Hockey Federation Halls of Fame. She won't have to wait long.

"Not many athletes get to end their career on top," teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield said. "Whatever the criteria is for the the waiting period, she'll be there. So give it the grace period and we'll definitely see her in those Hall of Fames."

+3 
Meghan Duggan

Duggan
+3 
Renata Fast

Fast
+3 
Cammi Granato

Granato
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News