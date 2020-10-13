Meghan Duggan, a champion across women's hockey, retires

Her legacy off the ice will be defined by her role in the 2017 boycott over player compensation, especially in non-Olympic years. Duggan was a central figure in negotiations with USA Hockey and was a spokeswoman for the team while they were ongoing before a four-year deal was reached.

"She fights for our sport the way she fought on the ice to win a game," said Canadian defender Renata Fast, who had Duggan as an assistant coach at Clarkson University and played against her at the Olympics. "She was just so competitive in everything she did, and she always had a great head on her shoulder that knew the direction of where our sport needed to go."

With Duggan wearing the captain's "C" the U.S. won the worlds after their contract victory. Then she turned her attention to the Olympic gold medal that had eluded the U.S. since 1998.

At an event in the fall of 2017 at Nike's campus in Beaverton, Oregon, Duggan took copious notes when Hockey Hall of Famer and '98 gold medalist Cammi Granato was addressing the team. Duggan and Granato had countless conversations that year about getting a more equitable contract and trying to win at the Olympics.

"The gist of it was, 'How do we win this gold medal?'" Granato said. "Like, 'We are not going to this Olympic and coming away without a gold — how do we do it?'"