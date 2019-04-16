Jennifer Meekma always knew she wanted to be a nurse, and others are happy she took that path.
Meekma is the clinical nurse manager at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena, 5643 Erie St., where she started 13 years ago as a certified nursing assistant. From there she worked her way up the ladder to nurse technician, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and now clinical nurse manager.
“Over the many years Jen has touched so many lives,” wrote Lauren Muzenski, who nominated Meekma as one of Racine County’s top nurses.”
“Residents love her upbeat personality and compassion,” Muzenski stated. “Co-workers love her as a friend and 'boss lady.’”
Meekma, a Racine resident, responded in writing to the following questions about her nursing career.
Q & A
How did you become interested in nursing?
I have always wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl. I always drew pictures of a nurse when asked to draw what we wanted to be when we grow up. When I got out of high school, I decided to go to school to become a hair stylist. I enjoyed working as a hairstylist very much, but it always felt like something was missing.
My daughter was born in 2001, 12 weeks early. She was in the neonatal intensive-care unit for 10 ½ weeks. The nursing staff was amazing, and several of the nurses inspired me to go back to school to become a nurse.
What is your favorite nursing memory?
Being in nursing, it’s a given that you will work weekends and holidays. One Fourth of July I and some of my staff decided to bring some of the residents to the top of the parking structure to watch the fireworks. One of the ladies we brought had been down and depressed. She wasn’t adjusting to transitioning from a rehab patient to a long-term resident.
With some encouragement we were able to get her to agree to come see the fireworks. She enjoyed it so much! She couldn’t stop talking about how much fun she had and how amazing it felt to get out to see the fireworks. She started talking more, attended activities, her spirits had been lifted, she was smiling and started to thrive. She talked with myself and my staff about wanting to go up to the parking structure again to see the stars one night.
Later, as the resident was dying in bed, my staff and I decided that we needed to get this lady to see the stars. We wheeled her bed out, across the street, through the parking lot, across main street, to the sidewalk at the top of the hill overlooking the lake. Her son and his wife joined us. The resident lay there with her hair blowing in the wind just smiling and enjoying the warm evening under the stars.
The next day she passed away. Her family was so grateful for all we did to make sure her last night was memorable.
What would you tell a person who is trying to decide whether to enter nursing?
Do not go into nursing to make money. This is a huge commitment and a thankless career. Nursing school is one of the hardest programs to go through, so you really have to be committed and have a huge support system. It takes a kind, compassionate person to be a nurse. Make sure it is something you want to do before you make the decision to enter nursing school. Nursing is a very rewarding career, and I love it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.