Medina Spirit stripped of title

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday.

The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. The positive test threw the world’s best-known horse race into turmoil and cast an unflattering spotlight on trainer Bob Baffert, considered the face of horse racing after he guided horses to the Triple Crown in 2015 and 2018.

Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the race, giving Baffert what was then his seventh Kentucky Derby title. Baffert was subsequently banned for two years by Churchill Downs following the positive test.

Monday’s decision by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission makes Medina Spirit the second horse in the 147-year history of the race to be disqualified for a banned substance; the first was Dancer’s Image in 1968, a decision that gave Forward Pass the victory. The only other disqualification was in 2019 when Maximum Security was penalized because of interference, giving Country House the win.

Following the announcement by the racing stewards, Churchill Downs issued a statement declaring Mandaloun the Kentucky Derby winner and congratulating owner and breeder Juddmonte Farms, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Cox becomes the first Louisville native to win the Derby, and Mandaloun’s owners will receive the $1.8 million winner’s purse.

Golf

Joaquin Niemann set or matched some form of a scoring record at Riviera every day of the Genesis Invitational until Sunday. All he got was the trophy handed to him from Tiger Woods after beating the best field in golf this year.

That was more than enough.

Niemann overcame a few anxious moments and closed with an even-par 71 in Los Angeles to become the first wire-to-wire winner at the Genesis Invitational in 53 years, holding off British Open champion Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.

The week began with all the players from the top 10 in the world. It ended with a 23-year-old Chilean playing his best golf in a 63-63 start and doing just enough in the final round to win.

Basketball

Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt.

Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Dragic was going to Brooklyn, where the Nets need guard help after trading James Harden to Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons, acquired in that deal, isn’t ready to play after sitting out all season, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s vaccine requirement.

Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors dealt him to San Antonio at the trade deadline. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.

Staked to a three-shot lead to start the final round, Niemann’s margin was down to one when he made a 7-foot birdie on the eighth hole and Young sailed the green and made bogey. And then he chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th, and Niemann was on his way.

“I think No. 8 was big,” he said. “I hit a great shot. Cameron hit it just over the green. I knew it was my opportunity to come back a little stronger, and I started playing the next holes better.”

About the only thing Niemann missed was a chance to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the score Lanny Watkins had in 1985.

Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in Naples, Fla., for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.

Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season.

“I’m getting closer now.” Langer said about Irwin’s record. “Years ago I thought, `Well, that’s almost impossible to reach that.′ Looking back now, I’ve lost a bunch of playoffs the last three or four years. If I had won a couple of those, I would be right there.”

The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

“I’m a very competitive person and so I love to compete,” Langer said. “I work hard at it, as you all know. I spent a lot of time practicing and trying to figure out the game.”

Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Basketball

Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt.

Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Dragic was going to Brooklyn, where the Nets need guard help after trading James Harden to Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons, acquired in that deal, isn’t ready to play after sitting out all season, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s vaccine requirement.

Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry. The Raptors dealt him to San Antonio at the trade deadline. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.

Dragic, who has averaged 13.9 points for his career, was being strongly pursued by the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0