The United States was outplayed during the second half by 79th-ranked Curacao but managed to advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win Sunday night behind Weston McKennie's goal in the 25th minute at Philadelphia.
The defending champion U.S. extended its Gold Cup winning streak to nine and will play Jamaica on Wednesday at Nashville, Tennessee, in the second semifinal, a night after Mexico faces Haiti at Glendale, Arizona. The U.S. reached the semifinals for the 10th straight Gold Cup and 14th in 15 overall.
Christian Pulisic, the Americans' 20-year-old star midfielder, captained the U.S. for the second time and fed McKennie for the goal. Pulisic cut in from a flank and crossed, and McKennie headed in the ball from 4 yards for his second goal in 12 international appearances.
Playing near his hometown of Hershey, Pulisic shot just wide in the second minute and was denied in the fourth when goalkeeper Eloy Room while falling to his left reached to his right to tip Pulisic's shot over the crossbar.
Curacao had 60 percent possession in the second half. American goalkeeper Zack Steffen, a native of suburban Coatesville, made a leaping save on Leandro Bacuna in the 84th minute.
The 30th-ranked Americans have outscored opponents 12-0 in the tournament, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, and have held opponents scoreless for 405 minutes overall.
This will be the third straight Gold Cup in which the U.S. and Jamaica meet in the knockout stage. The Reggae Boyz upset the U.S. in the 2015 semifinals, and the Americans defeated Jamaica in the 2017 final.
Pulisic's only previous game as captain was in a 1-0 exhibition defeat to Italy last Nov. 20 under interim coach Dave Sarachan. New coach Gregg Berhalter has had nine different captains in 10 games.
Berhalter returned to the same starting lineup he used for the initial group stage matches against Guyana and then Trinidad and Tobago. With the U.S. assured of advancing, Berhalter changed all 11 starters against Panama for the group stage finale against Panama.
Auto racing
Max Verstappen showed off his risky racing style to win the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, Austria for a second straight year and end Mercedes' unbeaten streak this season.
Chasing the leading trio, the Red Bull driver used all of his overtaking skills to get past Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas in the closing stages of the race before passing leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari with just two of the 71 laps to go.
However, Verstappen had to wait more than three hours after the race to get his win confirmed. Race stewards investigated the Dutchman's pass of Leclerc as the wheels of both cars touched in a duel full of excitement which was often lacking in recent F1 races.
Leclerc held off an attempt by Verstappen in lap 68, but failed to do it again the next lap. The cars came out of Turn 3 side-by-side when their wheels bumped, with Verstappen on the inside pushing Leclerc off the track.
FIA considered it "a racing incident" and "in the totality of the circumstances, we did not consider that either driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident."
When still unaware of the verdict, Verstappen had denied any wrongdoing.
"The second time I braked a little bit deeper in the corner. From my side this is racing, it is just hard racing," Verstappen said.
Leclerc, however, claimed "the second overtaking was not done correctly. There was contact and I had to go wide."
Hockey
The Blackhawks brought in some much-needed toughness Sunday, reacquiring fan favorite Andrew Shaw from the Canadiens for three draft picks.
Shaw, whom the Hawks dealt to the Canadiens three years ago, is signed through 2021-22, and his contract carries a $3.9 million salary-cap hit. He had a career-high 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) for the Canadiens last season.
The Hawks sent their second- and seventh-round picks next year and their 2021 third-round pick for Shaw and the Canadiens’ 2021 seventh-round pick.
The Hawks were not expected to be big players when teams become eligible to sign free agents Monday, and this deal might further decrease general manager Stan Bowman’s willingness to spend any money.
Shaw, the Hawks’ fifth-round pick in 2011, joined the team midway through the 2011-12 season and was a member of the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.