Given another shot at winning the HSBC Champions, Rory McIlroy delivered his best of the day.
Even though he never trailed over the last 14 holes Sunday at Shanghai, and he didn't make a bogey all weekend, McIlroy felt fortunate to be standing on the tee at the par-5 18th in a playoff with defending champion Xander Schauffele.
On the final hole in regulation, McIlroy thought his drive was in the water, but was relieved to find it was a foot from the red hazard line.
After five hours of an exquisite battle among McIlroy, Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen, the pivotal moment was when Schauffele reached into a hat on the 18th tee for a white slip of paper with "2'' written on it. That meant McIlroy would go first in the playoff.
And there was no doubt about his next two shots.
He followed a soaring drive down the middle of the fairway with a 4-iron from 223 yards into the wind to 25 feet that set up a two-putt birdie for the victory.
"If anything over the last few years ... for the most part, I've been able to get the best out of myself when I've needed it, and that's been a learning curve for me," McIlroy said. "But I've had enough experiences, and I've got a lot of great memories to draw back on. There's so many shots that I've hit under pressure that I can draw on."
He added another one at Sheshan International.
And he needed every one of them to hold off a bold performance by Schauffele, who spent four days trying to recover from the flu and nearly left Shanghai as the only player to win back-to-back in the HSBC Champions.
"I tried my best. Played great," Schauffele said. "I beat him on the day just to get in a playoff, and unfortunately I couldn't pull it off. I would have much rather played a par 3 for a playoff. He's the best driver in our game. Couldn't be happier for him. Like I said, I played great all week, fought. It was nice to have a chance."
McIlroy did everything right, closing with a 4-under 68 and going bogey-free over the last 39 holes he played.
Schauffele made him do a little more with birdies on two of the last four holes for a 66 to force a playoff at 19-under 269. That was as close as it got. Schauffele tugged his tee shot into thick rough near a bunker, laid up and narrowly missed a 12-foot birdie putt.
McIlroy won for the fourth time this year. It was his third World Golf Championships title, and his first since the Match Play at Harding Park in 2015.
"Xander pushed me the whole way, or all 73 holes we played together this week," McIlroy said. "We played every round. He played great. He was battling a flu all week, wasn't feeling his best, and so the caliber of golf he played this week, it takes some doing. He birdied the last to get into the playoff, and then I produced two of the best shots of the day when I needed it, which was really cool."
McIlroy moves a little closer to Brooks Koepka at No. 1 in the world with one tournament left, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the week before Thanksgiving to close out what already has been a special year. This is the fourth time McIlroy has won at least four times in a season.
He cannot catch Koepka this year even if McIlroy were to win in Dubai.
LPGA: Defending champion Nelly Korda birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff on Sunday to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts at Taepei, Taiwan.
Korda and Minjee Lee both birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with Caroline Masson, who shot a 68.
Korda, who started the final round with a three-stroke lead over Lee (69), looked set to win in regulation after a birdie on the par-5 No. 12 gave her a three-shot lead. But she bogeyed three of her final five holes to fall one stroke back of Masson before a birdie on 18 gave her even-par 72.
"It just gets away from you so fast," Korda said. "And Caroline made a couple putts and she was one ahead of me on 17. I was like, geez, I have to make a birdie here."
Masson took the lead after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 but closed with par on the final two holes.
