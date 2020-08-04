McDavid's hat trick propels Oilers past Blackhawks 6-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid recorded his first playoff hat trick to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, tying their best-of-five qualifying series at one game apiece.

McDavid scored 19 seconds into the game, then off an electrifying solo rush just past the four-minute mark, and once more on the power play late in the second period on Monday night.

"It was just our work ethic. (We) kept it simple. It sounds all very cliched, but that's all stuff we didn't do in game one and did tonight," McDavid said.

Oiler forward Tyler Ennis said McDavid was the difference maker.

"Connor led the way, especially early (and) set tone for us, gave us a spark. That's exactly what we needed and everybody followed," said Ennis.

Given that the rink was fan-free, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arena staff hustled down the stairs and honored hockey tradition by tossing ball caps over the glass and onto the ice to mark the hat trick.

"I found the hats a little unnecessary," McDavid said. "I'd rather just drop the puck and keep on going."

Game 3 is Wednesday night.