All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical.
The 32-year-old McCutchen was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.
McCutchen nine years with Pittsburgh before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall this year.
McCutchen has 223 homers, a .287 average and 790 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.
Philadelphia remains interested in Bryce Harper, the top free agent on the market, but has a surplus of outfielders, including Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Roman Quinn.
- Troy Tulowitzki has been released by the Toronto Blue Jays, who owe the oft-injured shortstop $38 million for the remaining two years of his contract.
Now 34, Tulowitzki has not played in the major leagues since July 2017. He was limited that year to 66 games because of a hamstring and right ankle injury. The ankle required surgery last spring and he missed the entire season.
- The Kansas City Royals and speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton have finalized a $5.25 million contract that includes up to $1 million in performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2020.
The Royals hope that spacious Kauffman Stadium will allow Hamilton to better use his speed than the bandbox of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where he spent his first six seasons with the Reds.
Swimming
Japan’s Daiya Seto set a world record in the 200-meter butterfly and upset Chad le Clos at the world short-course swimming championship at Hangzhou, China.
Seto, who won bronze in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Olympics, held off le Clos down the stretch to win in 1 minute, 48.24 seconds.
Le Clos, who held the previous mark of 1:48.56 set at a World Cup meet in Singapore in 2013, placed second. Le Clos holds six of the eight fastest times in the 200 fly, with Seto holding the other two.
The U.S. men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay team also set a world record. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who set an American record on the first leg, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and Ryan Held had a time of 3 minutes, 03.03 seconds, beating the old mark also held by the U.S. of 3:03.30 set in December 2009.
The American women’s team won gold in the same event. Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, Mallory Comerford and Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Dahlia finished their relay in 3:27.78, ahead of Netherlands in 3:28.02 and China in 3:30.92.
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus won the 200-meter freestyle in 1:51.38, with Comerford placing second. Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, a triple gold medalist at Rio in 2016, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:21.40.
