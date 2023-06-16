McCoy Jones Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McCoy Jones, 55, disorderly conduct. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Larsen bakery here to stay | Will be baking with old friends STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief. VA secretary urges veterans to apply for expanded benefits from toxic exposure “The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said. Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash near Union Grove identified The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified. Racine woman accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick 'n Save CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save. Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash near Union Grove YORKVILLE — A motorcyclist from Milwaukee County died Friday after a traffic crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital.