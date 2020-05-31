McCarthy prepping for Cowboys job from old home of Green Bay

McCarthy has said he learned lessons from the lockout in 2011 in the months after winning the Super Bowl with the Packers, when he relied too much on word that the offseason wouldn’t be badly disrupted and didn’t spend enough time on contingencies.

This time, he said the Cowboys have a plan for camp in Oxnard, California, where they’ve trained most of the past decade, and a plan for camp at headquarters in Frisco in the increasingly likely scenario of the club not leaving the state.

McCarthy noted it was hard to know if the staff was behind on implementing a new program because he’d never been through anything like this.

“I think it’s obvious to think if we started April 6 like we normally would as a first-year program we would be in a different spot than we are here today,” the coach said. “I think our coaches have been very creative. I think the communication and correspondence with players have been excellent. The questions have been intuitive.”

McCarthy still hasn’t stood in front of his team and addressed everyone, and he said he doesn’t have the setup for the “90 boxes” on his computer screen. So in that first virtual meeting with the whole group, he tried to give his players a sense of who he is, what his philosophy will be, and what the priorities are.