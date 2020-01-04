McCarthy, Lewis talk with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.
They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days.
One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.
The Cowboys haven’t addressed Garrett’s status publicly, and he continued working at team headquarters in the week after the season ended.
With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season in 12-plus seasons with the Packers. McCarthy’s teams made the playoffs nine times, going 10-8. Two of those wins were over Dallas.
BEARS: The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson on Saturday, a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest paid safety.
The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.
“We’re very excited to get this deal done with Eddie to keep him in a Bears uniform long-term,” Pace said in a statement. “It’s rare to find a player in this league with talent like Eddie’s. He’s a rangy ball hawk with exceptional IQ, a great teammate and a natural leader. He is the anchor to the back end of our defense and we are fortunate to have him.”
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.
GIANTS: The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday and now Bieniemy.
Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled the interview in Kansas City.
Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2).
BROWNS: Robert Saleh’s defense sacked Baker Mayfield and shut down Cleveland’s offense this season. The Browns now want to see if he can help build them into winners.
The Browns are interviewing Saleh, the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, for their head coaching job Saturday. He’s the fourth candidate to interview this week with Cleveland, which also needs a general manager after John Dorsey left the team upon refusing to take reduced role.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and members of the team’s search committee are sitting down with the 40-year-old Saleh in the Bay Area. Thanks in part to Saleh’s swarming, second-ranked in the NFL defense, the Niners earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye this weekend.