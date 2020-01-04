McCarthy, Lewis talk with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.

They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days.

One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.

McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.

The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.