McCarthy hoping fans remember him fondly when he returns to Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY — Mike McCarthy isn’t quite sure what to expect on Sunday.

But having been on the home sideline when another Super Bowl-winning ex-Green Bay Packers head coach returned to Lambeau Field, the Dallas Cowboys head coach wouldn’t mind a rerun when he does the same.

“Fans clapping?” McCarthy said, self-deprecatingly. “I’d take that.”

In 1999 — seven years before he would become the Packers head coach, starting a nearly 13-year run in that position — McCarthy was the Packers quarterbacks coach under Ray Rhodes. And on a chilly Monday night in early November, he watched as Mike Holmgren, who’d led the Packers to a Super Bowl XXXI championship and went 84-46 in seven years in charge, returned as coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

“It's a fanbase that loves their team,” McCarthy recalled during a conference call with a handful of Wisconsin-based reporters earlier this week. "I thought the crowd treated him with respect. It's a really special place that way. I would be all for a very positive reception."

Set to become the fourth ex-Packers head coach to face his former team after departing — joining Holmgren, Lindy Infante (Indianapolis) and Curly Lambeau (Washington) — McCarthy knows Sunday’s matchup isn’t just another game, no matter how much he wishes it was.

While his former team is 3-6 and mired in a five-game losing streak, McCarthy is in his third season as the Cowboys head coach and brings a 6-2 team into Lambeau Field. Dallas is coming off its bye week and is in the thick of the playoff hunt, while the Packers are hoping to turn around a season that’s teetering on the brink of disaster.

So while McCarthy said he is “looking forward” to the game, he also insisted he is “focusing on the team we're competing against” — even if it’s being played in a stadium where he won more games (73) than any other coach.

That’s why McCarthy did his best to keep his emotions in check as he was inundated with questions about his time in Titletown — “This is (expletive),” he good-naturedly chided Dallas-area reporters, “you guys are trying to make me cry” — before he and his staff, filled with ex-Packers assistant coaches and players, began their game-planning Tuesday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has only played for two other head coaches — Mike Sherman (2005) and Matt LaFleur (2019 to present) — during his 18-year Packers career and had his ups-and-downs with McCarthy, said Tuesday he’s looking forward to seeing his old coach and that he hopes McCarthy is well received.

“I’m going to give him a big ol’ hug, I’ll tell you that much,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube. “(We) shared some messages the past couple weeks, and I know it means a lot to him to come back. I really do hope the reception for him is as warm as it needs to be.

“He’s got a street named after him; obviously we won a Super Bowl together. But he meant a lot to the town for 13 years, a big part of our success. … He’ll be in the Packers Hall of Fame at some point as well, and I think it’s important that we honor him the right way.

“Mike deserves a lot of credit, a lot of respect, and hopefully a great ovation at some point. I don’t know what we’re doing; I would expect some sort of message on the JumboTron at some point during the game. Mike’s got a big heart — hopefully he lets the emotions flow a little bit.”

Before being fired by team president/CEO Mark Murphy with four games left in the 2018 regular season — Murphy dismissed McCarthy roughly a half-hour after a 20-17 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2 — McCarthy went 125-77-2 (and 10-8 in the playoffs) in nearly 13 seasons in Green Bay.

“I was never really torn about the change. Because that’s the way the coaching profession goes,” McCarthy said. “The exit, I definitely was not a fan of. And it left a dent in our family.”

After his firing, McCarthy spent the 2019 season out of football but stayed in the greater Green Bay area, which wasn’t always easy. But looking back, he said, it was a blessing.

“The year off, and the opportunity to be together and do the things we did, I think in hindsight it turned out to be one of the best things that we were able to go through,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy still makes it back to Green Bay during the offseason, and he and wife Jessica plan to stay in town after his coaching career ends. Oddly enough, LaFleur, his successor as Packers head coach, and his family live in a nearby subdivision themselves.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Coach McCarthy, and I’ve certainly got a ton of respect for him,” LaFleur said. “Shoot, I’ve worked with a lot of guys who worked under him and they all have the highest amount of respect for him as a man, as a football coach. Obviously, he’s done a lot of great things over the course of his career.

“I haven’t spent a bunch of time and sat down and drank a beer with him or anything like that, but hopefully one of these days we’ll get an opportunity to do that.”

That’ll be quite the interesting conversation someday, but for now, McCarthy is doing his best to focus on the task at hand while appreciating the reality that he’s now led two of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

“This is who I am,” McCarthy said. "I'm extremely blessed and extremely grateful for all these opportunities. Growing up in Pittsburgh, I never once dreamed about being the coach of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

“Obviously, very fortunate with opportunities but I'm also in tune with the fact I'm here for a reason. God put me in this place for a reason and I try to make sure I do everything I can to honor him and maximize this opportunity."