After sitting at 2-over-par through five holes in the opening round of the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson at Dallas, Denny McCarthy knew he had to reset mentally.
Five consecutive birdies later, the 26-year-old from Takoma Park, Md., had done exactly that at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Only McCarthy, as it turned out, was just getting started.
By the time he walked off the 18th green and toward the clubhouse, McCarthy had birdied 10 of his final 13 holes on the day — good for a 6-under-par 29 on the back — and found himself sitting alone atop the leaderboard with an 8-under-par round of 63 on the scorecard.
An unlikely 63 at that, considering where his game seemed to be headed after the messy start.
“I came out with a mindset that I wanted to be aggressive, and I wasn’t,” McCarthy said. “After that I just told myself that I was going to play carefree today, have fun with it and let it go, and I did it. I’m pretty proud of myself for just being able to let my mind go after a double-bogey like that.”
Glen Day was 7 under through 16 holes to top the Regions Tradition leaderboard when bad weather in Birmingham, Ala., halted the opening round of the first PGA Tour Champions major of the year.
After a two-tee start to try to beat the weather, lightning stopped play just after noon when Day was aiming for his second straight long birdie putt on Greystone's Founders Course. Tour officials announced more than four hours later that the first round would resume early Friday.
Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez and David Toms were two strokes back. Jimenez played 17 holes, and Toms finished 13.
Day made a third straight birdie on No. 16 and was lining up for a shot at another one when play was suspended.
Basketball
The Golden State Warriors will be without postseason scoring leader Kevin Durant as they try to close out the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.
"Well, we'll just find somebody on the bench who can give us 35 points and two blocks and 11 boards and nine assists," coach Steve Kerr said once the team arrived back in Houston on Thursday evening.
An MRI exam Thursday confirmed the Warriors' initial diagnosis of a strained right calf announced during Wednesday's 104-99 win at Oracle Arena.
As the Warriors returned to Houston for Friday's Game 6, Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a decisive Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that one as well. The Warriors lead the series 3-2.
Football
Cornerback Xavien Howard will be a cornerstone in the Miami Dolphins' rebuilding effort.
Howard agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year extension, the most lucrative deal ever for an NFL cornerback. The contract includes $46 million guaranteed, and signals that new coach Brian Flores is expecting Howard to lead a turnaround by the Dolphins' defense.
Howard made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season even though Miami allowed a franchise-record 6,257 yards.
• The Arizona Cardinals have signed Kyler Murray in time for their rookie minicamp.
Arizona signed the No. 1 overall draft pick to a four-year contract worth about $35 million with a team option for a fifth. It includes a signing bonus of more than $23 million.
Tennis
Facing match point and on a second serve, Roger Federer decided it was time for a "panic move."
So he went into all-out attacking mode, charging to the net to try to avoid a disappointing end to his first clay-court tournament since 2016.
It worked.
A lucky volley, followed by a smash winner, kept Federer in the match. An aggressive forehand two points later allowed him to save a second match point, and he went on to beat Gael Monfils 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in the third round of the Madrid Open on Thursday.
In only his second match on clay in three years, Federer rallied from three games down late in the third set and then dominated the deciding tiebreaker to outlast Monfils and reach the quarterfinals in a match of more than two hours at the Magic Box center court.
It was the 1,200th career win for Federer, allowing him to join Jimmy Connors as the only male players to have reached the milestone in the Open Era.
