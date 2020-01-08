McCarthy focused on Super Bowls

Mike McCarthy didn't take long before mentioning that his Super Bowl title came at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The former Green Bay coach then quickly added that he was ready to win his next championship with the Cowboys, who are going on 25 years since their previous trip to football's biggest stage.
McCarthy was introduced as coach of the Cowboys at a news conference Wednesday with a handful of players and dozens of Dallas staffers watching in the atrium of the indoor stadium that serves as the club's practice field.
The 56-year-old is going from one iconic franchise to another, taking over the team led for so long by Tom Landry after coaching for the club made famous by Vince Lombardi.
“The commitment will be unwavering,” McCarthy said. “I won my first Super Bowl here at North Texas. I am anxious and excited to get to work winning the next Super Bowl for the Dallas Cowboys.”
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Jason Garrett, whose contract expires next week. At 9½ seasons, Garrett had the second-longest tenure for a Dallas coach behind Tom Landry (club's first 29 years).
PATRIOTS: Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But the 42-year-old on Wednesday gave another indication that he isn't done playing football.
In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended with the Patriots failing to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.
“In both life and football, failure is inevitable," he wrote. “You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again.”
New England's season ended with a 20-13 loss in the wild-card round to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. A six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL title game and three-time winner of the league MVP, Brady could become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March.
That has placed team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick on the clock to either bring back Brady for his 21st season or watch the franchise’s greatest player depart from the only team he's called home.
Belichick said this week that there isn't an established timeline to resolve Brady's status, but he acknowledged that his case is unusual.
“Everybody's situation is different," Belichick said. "Certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do.”
GIANTS: New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge has been hired as the New York Giants head coach.
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
The decision was surprising because Judge was not considered a favorite for the job. He was impressive in his interview on Monday.
VIKINGS: Wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice.
Thielen was on the field with the team for the start of the workout and added to the injury report afterward, a sign that he was hurt during practice. The two-time Pro Bowl pick was sidelined for close to half of the regular season because of a hamstring injury, before his seven-catch, 129-yard performance at New Orleans in the playoff game last week. The Vikings play Saturday at San Francisco.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness. Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who was sidelined against the Saints, remains out with a knee injury.
COWBOYS: Special teams coordinator John Fassel is leaving the Los Angeles Rams for the same job with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Rams announced the decision of their former interim head coach Wednesday on Twitter.
Fassel is the second coordinator to leave Sean McVay's staff this week. McVay fired defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Monday.
Fassel is headed to Dallas to join the new staff of Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike McCarthy, who was officially hired by the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Fassel has been in charge of the Rams' superb special teams since 2012. He moved with the franchise from St. Louis to Los Angeles, and he served as the Rams' head coach for the final three games of the 2016 season after Jeff Fisher was fired.
Fassel then stayed on staff under McVay, the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. The contracts of Fassel and Phillips were up after the Rams finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs last month.