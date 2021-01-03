McCarthy defends key decisions as loss eliminates Cowboys

“It was too early in the game to go for 2 in my opinion there,” said McCarthy, who settled for a 20-16 deficit that was cut to a point early in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein, who made four to tie the club season record of 34.

The Cowboys might have had a chance do more than take a four-game winning streak into the offseason. They would have won the NFC East and hosted a playoff game if Washington lost to Philadelphia later Sunday. Instead, the Giants waited to see if they would get in with a Washington loss. Washington would advance with a victory.

“We’re upset that we didn’t do what we needed to to put ourselves in a situation to get in,” said Ezekiel Elliott, who fell short of 1,000 yards rushing when playing at least 15 games for the first time in his five-year career. “Just disappointing.”

One of the NFL’s worst teams at converting touchdowns inside the 20-yard line had trouble again. Dallas had to settle for Zuerlein’s first field goal after recovering a fumble at the New York 27 and quickly getting a first down at the 16.