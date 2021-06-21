McAdams to give exhibit talk June 26

RACINE — OS Projects, 601 Sixth St., will host a free reception for Shane McAdams from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26. He will talk about his work and exhibition called "Yes, and..." at 3 p.m.

The phrase “yes, and” is a proposition with many optimistic and open-ended associations. In improv comedy and group therapy, the phrase refers to the idea that one should meet another’s thought with permission rather than restriction, opening opportunities for spontaneous discovery and interpersonal connection. The phrase also recalls Dore Ashton’s biography of Philip Guston, "Yes," but in which the titular language is embellished to emphasize Guston’s self-critical, revisory process of art making.

Finally, the works in "Yes, and..." invoke the aphorism by Jasper Johns that an artist should “take an object, do something to it and do something else to it.”

After 10 months of creation, the final works in this show reflect that “something else”: the “and...” that ultimately gives the wild extremes of creative energy refinement and closure.

The exhibit continues through July 17. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. Go to osprojects.art.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0