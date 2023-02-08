KENOSHA - Frank Germinaro, who served in a number of roles in the Kenosha and Racine communities as an educator, musician and volunteer, died at age 74 on Jan. 19.

A memorial mass was held Saturday, drawing hundreds who came to honor Frank's life and memory.

Frank was born to Jerry and Elsie Germinaro on July 7, 1948. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1966, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1972 with a degree in music education and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1985 with a master's degree in education supervision and administration.

Frank started his career in the Racine Unified School District in 1973 as a music teacher, and transitioned to the role of principal, serving at Wind Point, Fine Arts and Gifford elementary schools until his retirement in 2003. Frank couldn't stay away from education, though. Just 30 days after he retired, he was hired as the principal at St. Mark's Catholic School and served in that role for six years.

In 1971, Frank met his wife, Janet, at the Music Center, where they both taught private music lessons. They were married in 1974 and had four children in their 48 years together: Andrea, John, Frank and Leanne.

"When they got married, they were told my father would only live about five years and they wouldn't have children," his oldest daughter, Andrea, said.

A steward to his gifts of life

Since childhood, Frank lived with a variety of kidney issues, which resulted in numerous hospital stays and medical treatments. When he was 19, he started dialysis. The Kenosha community rallied around him and created "Frankie's Kidney Fund," which brought the first kidney machine to St. Catherine's Hospital and later led to the creation of the Dialysis Unit that continues to serve Kenosha today.

On March 11, 1970, Frank received the gift of life: a new kidney.

"He just said, 'I look at this gift of life as a stewardship. I have a responsibility to take care of something owned by someone else. I owe that gift a full life to be used wisely,'" Andrea said.

Despite predictions, that kidney served Frank for 46 years, at which time Frank received a second gift of life, a living kidney donation from his youngest daughter, Leanne, on April 19, 2017.

"He was a very compliant patient doing his labs, doing his tests and taking his medication," Janet said. "He was a star patient."

Frank's philanthropic endeavors began when he started working with the National Kidney Foundation to promote and educate the public about the benefits of organ donation, which included his work on the Patient and Family Service Committee.

"A lot of stuff he did with the National Kidney Foundation, and with the hospital, was based around talking to other patients," Janet said. "If (medical providers) were having trouble with a patient being compliant, or they were struggling with what they were going through, they'd have Frank call them and talk to them."

Mayor of the music scene

Frank's music career began at the age of 11 when he started taking accordion lessons at the insistence of his mother. He continued to learn other instruments, such as clarinet and percussion instruments, while attending UW-Parkside.

Frank used his musical talents to play with his wedding band and later the Kenosha Pops Concert Band, which he joined in 1968. Through the '70s and '80s, he served as the group's assistant conductor. Later, he served as the musical director and conductor from 1992-2002. Frank stepped into the assistant conductor role again from 2018-2021.

Frank and Janet also made music together when they performed with the St. Mark Contemporary Choir, singing anywhere from weddings to funerals. The duo also performed music for patients at Hospice Alliance.

"We had fun doing our music together," Janet said. "He started in our choir before I joined. I just played piano at Christmas and Easter. And then all of a sudden, it was like, 'Can you come and play this weekend? Can you come and play that weekend?' So then I started playing all the time."

After the accordion became too heavy to carry, Frank picked up the ukulele, a former instrument, and toured "the nursing home circuit" with the Sunnyside Strummers, made up of himself and his friends.

For his own funeral, his only musical request "was that our friend Sandy, who played in the ukulele group, play 'We'll Meet Again' at the end of the service on her ukulele," Janet said. "That was his only request."

Lifelong entertainer

Andrea and Leanne both describe their father as a "lifelong entertainer" through both his humor and musical performances.

"Whether it's through music with the Pops Band or just in life in general, he found the humor in everything," Andrea said. "It was a lot of laughter."

One memorable comedic moment for the two daughters was when Frank would do a Julia Child impression while preparing dinner.

"He used to do a horrible impression of Julia Child. He was very proud of the fact that he would cook, you know, a meal for us. He would do the whole spiel like Dan Aykroyd on 'Saturday Night Live,'" Andrea said. "We're just like 'Oh God, here he goes.'"

"We'd be like, 'Where's mom? Can she make food?'" Leanne added.

After two kidney transplants, receiving last rites seven times and a life filled with music, mentorship and philanthropy, Frank leaves behind "a life well-lived."

"He had a wonderful life, and we were glad to have him for as long as we did," Janet said.