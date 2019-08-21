Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some scrambling off the field.
Claiming he was taken out of context in an interview conducted four months ago, Mayfield said Wednesday that he reached out to New York Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round draft pick from Duke.
On Tuesday, a GQ article on Mayfield was published and in it the confident and charismatic former No. 1 overall selection said he was shocked the Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 pick this year and questioned why the team would take a player without a proven track record of winning.
Mayfield acknowledged he told GQ that he was stunned by the choice of Jones — "blows my mind" — but that he didn't mean any disrespect toward Jones and that other comments in the article were pieced together.
Mayfield said he texted Jones to make sure he understood he didn't mean any harm.
"I reached out to Daniel because all that stuff was blown way out of hand, and I wanted him to know how I felt, and I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him and respect their opinions," Mayfield said.
"I just wanted to clear the air with him."
Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner who has built his reputation on being outspoken and unapologetic, said Jones appreciated the gesture.
PACKERS: Wide receiver J'Mon Moore has been cited for driving too fast for conditions after he lost control of his car in heavy rainfall and collided with a pickup truck in Hobart.
A police report says Moore was driving in the village of Hobart on Friday when his Mercedes Benz spun out and crossed the grass median on State Highway 29, colliding with the oncoming truck.
The 24-year-old Moore wasn't hurt. He posted a video of his damaged car on Instagram and told the Green Bay Press-Gazette the crash was "pretty bad" and scary.
The truck's driver was taken to a hospital and plans to meet with a doctor to determine the extent of his injuries.
It's Moore's second year with the Packers. He is looking to stay with the team in a crowded field of wide receivers.
He could be fined between $40 and $300 for the citation. The report did not say how fast Moore was driving.
BEARS: Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long took it too far and knew it.
Long had already apologized to teammates for a practice fight last Wednesday night at Halas Hall in which he removed the helmet of rookie Jalen Dalton and began using it as a hammer. This week, he also apologized to Bears fans and media members.
"Obviously what I did was absolutely unacceptable as a human being," Long said. "As a teammate, without question, what I did was uncalled for and absolutely so far over the line.
"It was on me to handle it internally and speak to the people I needed to speak to. I've done that."
Long, the son of Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, was not allowed to take the trip to New Jersey for Friday's preseason game with the New York Giants. He began practicing again Tuesday with the team and the Bears are keeping further disciplinary action confidential.
DOLPHINS: Receiver Jakeem Grant signed a four-year extension Wednesday for up to $24 million through the 2023 season.
One of the NFL's smallest and fastest players, Grant has three career touchdowns on returns, which ties the franchise record. He has only 34 career receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to play a significant role in first-year coach Brian Flores' offense this season.
Grant missed the final six games last year with a calf injury that required surgery but has fully recovered. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could have become a free agent in March.
PATRIOTS: The New England Patriots have cut punter Ryan Allen, who booted them to three Super Bowl victories in six seasons.
First signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013, the left-footer punted 409 times. He had five punts, putting three of them inside the 20-yard line, in February's Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
The move likely means fifth-round draft choice Jake Bailey will make the team. He has punted twice in the exhibition season, including a 54-yarder against Tennessee on Saturday.
Bailey left Stanford as the school's all-time leader in average per punt (43.8 yards). He is the first right-footed punter Patriots coach Bill Belichick has ever drafted, according to the Boston Globe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.