Maxx & Nicole

Nicole Barron and Maxx Capece did not let the coronavirus get in they way of their big day on Sept. 5, 2020. Married in a barn at Homestead Hollow in Germantown, this "do it yourself" couple planned their perfect day themselves, adding plenty of personal touches to make their day extra special.

Here's their story in Nicole's words:

How did the two of you meet?

We met at The Depot Tavern in Caledonia where I work part time as a bartender. He came in one day and we met. We were both interested in each other right away and eventually we started dating and now here we are.

How did he propose?

So, he asked me on our first date while we were sitting in his car and then he brought it full circle when he proposed to me the same way. He said "will you marry me" while the light was off in the car and I didn't believe him until he turned on the light and I saw the ring.

Who did most of the planning for the wedding?

Me.

How many guests did you have at your wedding?

Sixty-five.