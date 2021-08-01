Maxx & Nicole

Nicole Barron and Maxx Capece did not let the coronavirus get in they way of their big day on Sept. 5, 2020. Married in a barn at Homestead Hollow in Germantown, this "do it yourself" couple planned their perfect day themselves, adding plenty of personal touches to make their day extra special.
Here's their story in Nicole's words:
How did the two of you meet?
We met at The Depot Tavern in Caledonia where I work part time as a bartender. He came in one day and we met. We were both interested in each other right away and eventually we started dating and now here we are.
How did he propose?
So, he asked me on our first date while we were sitting in his car and then he brought it full circle when he proposed to me the same way. He said "will you marry me" while the light was off in the car and I didn't believe him until he turned on the light and I saw the ring.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
Me.
How many guests did you have at your wedding?
Sixty-five.
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
Planning a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic was a big challenge.
In what areas did you splurge?
Definitely food. Having good food that people will enjoy and remember was the most important thing.
What did you do to save money?
We did a DIY type wedding. Everything was a blank slate that we planned and put together ourselves instead of a package deal wedding. We rented a barn venue and bought our own alcohol and hired our own bartenders. It was a huge money saver for having an open bar.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
My husband's best friend married us. Also I had a memorial table for our loved ones who have passed away with pictures and candles. It was really nice to have them there in spirit.
What song did you have for your first dance?
"Waste" by Phish.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
A place called Cakes By The Lake. It was a beautiful naked style cake with real flowers placed by my florist.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
Having a few moments before the ceremony to have a "first look" with my husband. Seeing him before the ceremony and taking first look pictures with the photographer took away a lot of the nerves of walking down the isle while everyone was watching. It was great emotional support to have an intimate moment before the big ceremony.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
Don't stress too much.