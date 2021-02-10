Mavericks' Cuban relents

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don’t have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.
“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” the league said.
The Mavericks said they would play the anthem starting Wednesday night against Atlanta while releasing a statement from Cuban.
College football
Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft.
Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day on March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.
Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 passer who finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pro football
Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has resigned after more than 20 years, the team’s latest move in an offseason of upheaval.
The announcement was made Wednesday and said that Rootes was leaving to pursue interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston.
Rootes was hired in 2000 as the Texans began preparations for their expansion season in 2002.
He was responsible for all of the team’s business functions, including stadium naming rights and sponsorships, ticket sales and coordinating radio and TV broadcasting relationships.
His departure continued the Texans’ offseason turnover. The team hired coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio last month to replace Bill O’Brien, who held both jobs and was fired after an 0-4 start. The Texans also face uncertainty on the field with star quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade last month.
COVID-19
Large sports arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday.
Cuomo said major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting Feb. 23.
The Barclays Center has already received state approval to reopen Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets’ home game against the Sacramento Kings.
Cuomo this year has stressed the need to reopen the economy, even as the state has seen a surge of COVID-19 infections this winter.
“Live sports and entertainment have long been engrained in the fabric of New York and the inability to hold events has only added to the isolation we have all felt at the hands of this virus,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said all staff and spectators must receive a negative laboratory test within 72 hours of the event. It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether that deadline refers to when someone must be tested, or when someone receives the test result.
Stadiums must also mandate face coverings, social distancing and temperature checks on top of meeting air filtration standards and assigning socially distanced seating. The Department of Health didn’t say Wednesday how stadiums could ensure at least 6 feet (2 meters) of distance between spectators.
The governor’s announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections drops, but remains much higher than last fall or summer.
Hockey
Pius Suter scored 2:15 into overtime Tuesday night to give the Chicago Blackhawks their second straight 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars in the extra period in Dallas.
The rookie skated toward the net with a pass from Brandon Hagel and slid the puck beneath goalie Jake Oettinger to complete a comeback win.
Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, which is 6-1-4 in its last 11 games.
Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, who are 0-1-2 in their past three.