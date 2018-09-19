Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation released Wednesday substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.
Investigators hired by the outspoken billionaire said there was no evidence to show Cuban knew of the most explosive allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery. But the report faulted Cuban for not firing two employees when there were clear signs he should have.
The report was made public some seven months after Sports Illustrated detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the team.
Anne Milgram, one of the lead investigators and former attorney general in New Jersey, said Cuban didn't know many details of allegations because he was rarely in the club's business office. It is housed away from the home arena and basketball operations.
Wrestling
A federal judge in Hartford, Conn., Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers, many of them stars in the 1980s and 1990s, who claimed World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head trauma including concussions that led to long-term brain damage.
U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant in Hartford threw out the lawsuit Monday, saying many of the claims were frivolous or filed after the statute of limitations expired. Stamford-based WWE denied the lawsuit's allegations.
Bryant also criticized the wrestlers' lawyer, Konstantine Kyros, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, for repeatedly failing to comply with court rules and orders and ordered him to pay WWE's legal fees, which could total hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Kyros strongly disagreed with Bryant's ruling and vowed to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York. He said the allegations were not frivolous and Bryant was wrong about the claims being filed too late, because many wrestlers' ailments — including dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE — were diagnosed years after they left the ring or after they died.
Soccer
The U.S. women's national team has named a 20-player roster for the upcoming CONCACAF championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in France.
This will be the fourth qualifying tournament for Carli Lloyd, who scored a hat trick in the team's victory over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final. She is among 11 players on the current roster who were on the team that won the title.
The top three finishers in next month's tournament earn the confederation's berths at the 2019 World Cup. A fourth team will go to a playoff against Argentina for a spot.
The United States opens the tournament on Oct. 4 against Mexico in North Carolina. The championship match is set for Oct. 17 in Frisco, Texas.
The roster includes 21-year-old UCLA defender Hailie Mace, who has two national team appearances and is the only college player included by coach Jill Ellis for qualifying.
• Ireland will join the other four British Isles nations in exploring bidding for the 2030 World Cup.
The English Football Association has already announced plans to assess a bid with Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The Football Association Ireland said Wednesday that it would be joining the feasibility study "following recent positive discussions."
England, which hosted the 1966 World Cup, failed with bids for the FIFA showpiece in 2006 and 2018.
Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay have already started campaigning to host the 2030 World Cup.
College football
Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra $487,000 for steering the Buckeyes during Urban Meyer's suspension.
That's the amount of the lump-sum bonus the university will give Day for acting as head coach from Aug. 1 through last Sunday. Meyer served a three-game suspension for mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith.
Day was informed of the bonus in a letter dated Monday from athletic director Gene Smith. It will be paid Sept. 30.
Day makes $1 million this year as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The No. 4 Buckeyes were 3-0 in the games Day coached, including Saturday's 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU.
Smith was accused of domestic violence and other behavior.
Boxing
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones should be eligible to fight by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday announced the length of Jones' ban for his second violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy.
The decision means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the UFC decides to book his comeback bout on that card.
Jones is widely considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world, but he has repeatedly sabotaged his own career.
