Maurice T. Epps, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon.
Judge tells woman convicted of COP House arson: 'This ... is not going to be ... a slap on the wrist'
With video: The woman charged in the arson of a Racine COP House two years ago did not get the lighter sentence she sought on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
"Officer, I can make it home" a drunk driver allegedly after being arrested for his fourth OWI in Racine.
Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. "It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake. No injuries reported," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday.
One of the brothers allegedly hit his twin with a birdhouse during their fight. Both face criminal charges.
The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught, Franklin Police said Tuesday.
At the beginning of the school year, Margret Hinze was both a special education teacher for grades six to 12, and a contestant in the Miss Racine Scholarship Competition.
One of her students joked that if she did not win, Miss Hinze could not be their teacher anymore.
It looks like they get to keep their teacher.
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from several local departments searched the large supermarket for a suspect they believed was involved in a vehicle crash.