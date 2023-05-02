Maurice Edwin Bell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, hit and run (injury), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maurice Edwin Bell
