Maurice Edward Thomas, 1600 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of cocaine.
Maurice Edward Thomas
Related to this story
Most Popular
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.
Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men are accused of taking items from Walmart on several occasions and attempting to do the same at Pick ‘n Save.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy.