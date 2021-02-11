Maurice D Dorsey, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Black teen sentenced for his part in 2019 Racine beating gets harsher punishment than white accomplice
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.
Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with outspoken attorney John Pierce. The Twitter account FreeKyleUSA, which appears to speak for the Rittenhouse family, announced Thursday that Pierce was fired.
Burlington not so sweet any longer on 'chocolate' image, may change its slogan from "Chocolate City U.S.A."
Known for its yearly ChocolateFest event, Burlington is considering dropping its "ChocolateFest U.S.A." slogan and rebranding the community to project a new image.
The boy was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.
A man who owns hundreds of acres of land in the Interstate 94 corridor who had hoped to cash in on property is now suing Foxconn, Racine County and Mount Pleasant for alleged breach of contract.
A 15-year-old male was arrested Monday for the Sunday shooting of a 16-year-old male on the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue.
When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"
In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.
Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.
Racine woman arrested on warrants for stealing diapers and hitting another woman with a bat 10 times
A Racine woman has been arrested on warrants for stealing diapers, cocaine possession and assaulting someone with a bat.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had more than 270 images of child pornography on his phone.
Sola Salon Studios will open a new location in Mount Pleasant at 13200 Globe Drive on Feb. 28.