Matthews delivers his message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MILWAUKEE — His Madison roots are strong, so it should come as little surprise Wesley Matthews, when choosing a message for the back of his jersey during the NBA restart, did so with his hometown — and state — on his mind.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ veteran swingman, who shined at Madison Memorial and Marquette University before embarking on an NBA career that’s now in its 11th season, is wearing the word “VOTE” on his back during the seeding-round games at Walt Disney World — a message he hopes resonates back home.

With the country battling a COVID-19 pandemic, struggling economy and nationwide protests for social justice, this November’s election represents a turning point and Wisconsin is widely expected to be one of, if not the most, pivotal of swing states.

And for Matthews, nothing will bring about change more than casting a ballot.

“Social injustice is in your face,” Matthews said ahead of the Bucks’ opening game against Boston last week. “There’s no more hiding from it. Every message is important now, but specifically to the state of Wisconsin, we’re a swing state and (change) starts with voting.”