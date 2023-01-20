 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matthew R. Langdon

Matthew Langdon

Matthew R. Langdon, 100 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

