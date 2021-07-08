Matthew M Lee, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
RACINE — Racine’s 4th of July parade, with more than 50 entrants participating, will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Goold and Main streets. The t…
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchange.
Someone has been illegally downloading episodes of Disney+ shows on Mocha Lisa's Wi-Fi. Now, the Caledonia coffeehouse is paying the price despite its owners having done nothing wrong themselves.
A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.
Several communities in the area will hold celebrations this year to celebrate Independence Day. Events include parties, parades, a car show an…
Steve Leger, a retired firefighter who has been serving others all his life, is now fighting for his life after he fell 35 feet while repairing a flagpole on June 15 at a camp in Sheboygan County. “His external wounds from his fall are all healing," says one of his sons. “He’s improving, but it’s all baby steps.”
A Racine man has been accused of shooting his wife's ex-husband several times during an argument on Saturday, July 3, on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the leg with a sword Wednesday at Belle City Food Market & Laundromat, 522 16th St.
Four nonfatal shootings in the City of Racine were reported over the Fourth of July weekend. One victim is reported to be in serious condition and another woman who was shot appears to have not been the intended target of the gunfire.
One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Superior Street.
