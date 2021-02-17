 Skip to main content
Matthew Keegan Lavin
Matthew Keegan Lavin

Matthew Lavin

Matthew Keegan Lavin, Kansasville, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

