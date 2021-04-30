Matthew E Maccani
Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
New Berlin man will spend the rest of his live in prison for the shooting death of his romantic rival.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.
‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was charged with her 3rd OWI after allegedly rear-ending a police car.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.