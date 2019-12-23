Matthew A Bundy
Matthew A Bundy

Matthew Bundy.jpg

Matthew A Bundy, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

