Matt Kenseth back to NASCAR as Larson replacement at Ganassi TUES

“I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Kenseth said. “I started my career in a Camaro and I can’t wait to finally race a Chevy in the Cup Series. I also need to thank Chip and all his partners for this opportunity. Hopefully we will be on the track soon.”

Kenseth drove Fords for Roush and Toyotas for Gibbs. He was Cup rookie of the year in 2000 driving for Roush, where he won his only championship. He has 39 career victories and won the Daytona 500 in 2009 and 2012.

Kenseth joined Gibbs in 2013 and was an immediate title contender. He qualified for the playoffs — which began the year after he won the Cup title with just one win — in every season he was eligible but one.

Kenseth won 15 races in five full seasons driving for Gibbs and was runner-up for the title in 2013, the year he won seven races.

In choosing Kenseth, Ganassi gives his partners a low-key driver with a winning record who typically avoids controversy. He was suspended two races by NASCAR in 2015 for intentionally wrecking Joey Logano in a heated championship battle.