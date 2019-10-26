Local favorite Hideki Matsuyama is still in contention to become the first Japanese player to win a PGA Tour event on home soil.
Matsuyama is tied for third place at the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour's first event in Japan. The five-time PGA Tour winner shot a 67 on Saturday at Inzai City, Japan and is four shots behind Tiger Woods heading into the third round.
The 27-year-old Matsuyama has won eight times on the Japan Tour, but this is the first official PGA Tour event in his home country.
He started his round with an eagle on the 10th, a par-4 hole that was shortened to 150 yards because of flooding on the fairway. He made two birdies and one bogey the rest of the way.
"I got off to a good start with a fine putt which got me into a good rhythm," Matsuyama said. "The second half was a grind, but I didn't play badly, so tomorrow I want to continue playing the way I have been playing."
Matsuyama is coming off a third-place finish at last week's CJ Cup Nine Bridges in South Korea, his second third-place showing in his last five starts.
Organizers of the tournament in Japan took the unusual step of closing the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course to spectators for Saturday's second round over safety concerns.
Torrential rain washed out play on Friday causing the second round to be moved to Saturday after the course took on more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain. Flooding and mudslides in towns in the surrounding area left at least nine people dead, expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.
Like other players, Matsuyama said it felt strange playing a round in front of no spectators. Along with Woods, Matsuyama was the biggest draw on Thursday.
"It certainly felt odd," Matsuyama said. "But I think it was the right call with this course condition. We don't want to see anyone getting injured."
Play starts 6:30 a.m. local time Sunday when organizers hope to get in as many holes as possible. The event is set to conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes.
LPGA: South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee were tied for the third-round lead at the Buick Ladies Championship, the second event on the LPGA's four-tournament Asian swing at Busan, South Korea.
Somi Lee shot 67 and Seung Yeon Lee 68 for 54-hole totals of 13-under 203.
Ha Na Jang was in third place, a stroke behind, after a 68.
Amy Yang (67), Busan-born Australian Su Oh (67) and second-round leader Danielle Kang (71) were two strokes behind the leaders and tied for fourth.
Seung Yeon Lee had birdies at 14, 15, 16 and 17, recovering from an early double bogey at No. 6.
"I really tried to focus on the present," said Seung Yeon Lee. "I wasn't thinking about how many birdies I was making, how many pars I was making or if I wasn't too wrapped up in how I made a double bogey. Instead I just focused on every shot."
Somi Lee birdied six of her final 10 holes.
Three players are on 11 under — last week's winner Kang, four-time LPGA winner Yang and Su Oh, who is looking for her first victory in her fourth year on tour.
Kang started the day with a one-stroke lead after back-to-back 67s. After opening with three bogeys and one birdie over her first five holes, Kang recovered on the back nine, coming home with birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 15.
"It was a very frustrating round today. I hit the wrong number twice. Every mistake you could possibly think of, we made it," said Kang, who is aiming to become the LPGA Tour's first back-to-back winner since 2017.
"I was proud that we were able to capitalize on certain holes and make some birdies coming in. I know that finishing in the red numbers was important. There was a lot of birdies out there today ... I didn't see much of the leaderboard, but I knew people were going low, so I was kind of frustrated."
The LPGA Tour's Asian swing moves to Taiwan next week with a fourth stop in Japan. Kang won the first stop in Shanghai last week.
