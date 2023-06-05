“Art is process or one thing leads to another, Matheus reflects. “It seems to me that my artistic process has been one form or style leading to another, and then that form or style leading to still another, etc. For example, my sketchbook studies of flowers and faces are contained in my work hanging over the fireplace. In it, you can see my face looking down, with an introspective demeanor, creating a world around me that has been reimagined from my sketchbook.”