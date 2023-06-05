RACINE — “Craig Matheus — A Retrospective” will open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive. The one-person show runs through July 2.
The diverse artwork of Craig Matheus spans four decades of creative art making from natural fiber art, artist bookmaking, artist trading cards, to drawing and painting, which he presently continues at Spectrum.
“Art is process or one thing leads to another, Matheus reflects. “It seems to me that my artistic process has been one form or style leading to another, and then that form or style leading to still another, etc. For example, my sketchbook studies of flowers and faces are contained in my work hanging over the fireplace. In it, you can see my face looking down, with an introspective demeanor, creating a world around me that has been reimagined from my sketchbook.”
Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.