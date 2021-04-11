 Skip to main content
Masters poised for a close finish
MASTERS

Masters poised for a close finish

Suddenly, there’s some drama in the final round of the Masters.

Hideki Matsuyama drove his second shot over the green at the 15th hole, the ball skipping into the pond at the next hole.

Matsuyama wound up with his second bogey in four holes. Meanwhile, playing partner Xander Schauffele pulled off his fourth straight birdie with an up-and-down from the bunker, moving within two shots of the lead.

That’s as close as it’s been since early in the round.

It looks like we might be headed for a dramatic finish at Augusta National after all.

