Masks required in Dane County; not out of the question in Racine, health official says

Dane County, Wisconsin’s second-most populous county, will begin requiring all people in the county to wear masks while indoors starting Monday. It is the first order of its kind in Wisconsin as cases of COVID-19 are rising in the state, particularly among young adults.

“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house.”

The City of Milwaukee is discussing taking similar steps.

A mask requirement is possible in the City of Racine, Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times, but has not yet been formally proposed.

Bowersox said in an email that it would be better if everyone in the city simply wore masks on their own volition to help present the spread of disease, and that ordering masks to be worn was not her preference.