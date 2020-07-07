Masks required in Dane County; not out of the question in Racine, health official says

Dane County, Wisconsin’s second-most populous county, will begin requiring all people in the county to wear masks while indoors starting Monday. It is the first order of its kind in Wisconsin as cases of COVID-19 are rising in the state, particularly among young adults.
“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement. “Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house.”
The City of Milwaukee is discussing taking similar steps.
A mask requirement is possible in the City of Racine, Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox told The Journal Times, but has not yet been formally proposed.
Bowersox said in an email that it would be better if everyone in the city simply wore masks on their own volition to help present the spread of disease, and that ordering masks to be worn was not her preference.
“Wearing a mask means you care about other people, understand the science, are making a personal decision to help protect the health of your family, friends, and those you have yet to meet,” Bowersox said. “This Public Health Department would prefer everyone voluntarily utilize respiratory etiquette, but an ordinance is well within our means if we see another spike in cases.”
Statewide order unlikely
A growing number of states are requiring masks to be worn in public, including Illinois and Michigan.
It’s unlikely for a statewide mask order to be put in place in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers said.
Evers said that the Republican-led lawsuit that led to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court’s overturning of the Safer at Home order has left him unsure if it’s even legal for the state’s executive branch to require masks, regardless of how bad a pandemic gets.
“We really don’t know if I have the authority to do that,” Evers told reporters Tuesday.
Evers added that he had a phone call with an unnamed “business leader” over the past week. That individual, according to Evers, begged the governor to require masks statewide.
Although the governor said he still does not believe he has the ability to give such an order, he said Tuesday that “Staying home continues to be the best way to prevent getting and spreading this virus.”
Dane County’s order
The new order in Dane County says “that everyone age 5 and older wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.”
As such, masks would have to be worn by anyone visiting another person’s home, but not inside someone’s own residence.
Dane County’s order came after the county closed bars for indoor service and tightened limits on gatherings last week as confirmed cases rose. People with health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt.
Businesses with outbreaks won’t be named
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed cases of the coronavirus after businesses groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea.
The state health department continues to face pressure from the business community over its handling of the outbreak. Last week, it told local health officials in a call last week that it initially planned to start naming the businesses online as early as this week. That prompted blowback from the state chamber of commerce, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, all of which raised concerns about the impact it would have on businesses.
After receiving feedback on the plan, the Department of Health Services has “no immediate plans to list businesses with COVID-19 positives on our website,” agency spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said in an email Tuesday. That said, names of businesses could still be made public through open records requests, she said.
The state health department has 361 investigations into coronavirus outbreaks at workplaces and “other settings” that exclude facilities related to health care. There have been 507 investigations in total at non-health care facilities, according to the department’s website.
The department does name nursing homes with active investigations.
Naming businesses where multiple coronavirus cases have been traced could “spread false information that will damage the consumer brands of Wisconsin employers, causing them to incur a significant amount of financial losses and reputational damage,” said Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce leader Kurt Bauer in a letter to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on July 1.
Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga, of Delafield, said in a statement last week that naming the businesses would be a “roadblock to their recovery” and “could be the final nail in the coffin for many.” Other Republican lawmakers, including Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, raised similar concerns.
But Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said releasing the names would give a better sense of how the virus is spreading and help people make decisions.
“My guess is that this would not lead to mass hysteria and may in fact help people and businesses get a better sense of the kinds of businesses that have seen outbreaks,” he said. “It may make some people feel more comfortable to know that a particular business has had experience with the coronavirus, which will presumably make it more vigilant.”
Masks for schools, businesses
Evers announced Tuesday that his office would be sending more than 2 million cloth face masks to K-12 public, private and charter schools statewide. Another 4,200 infrared thermometers would be sent to schools as well.
According to state numbers, there are approximately 2,240 schools statewide with more than 850,000 students enrolled in them in total.
The masks and thermometers “will be distributed over the coming weeks,” Evers said during a briefing with reporters Tuesday.
This announcement comes as school districts try to plan what their educational strategies will be in fall, when schooling is expected to return. Racine Unified has a trio of plans which range from having no in-person schooling to having in-person teaching five days a week like normal, albeit with added cleaning practices as COVID-19 remains a threat nationwide.
Stacy Tapp, chief of communication for RUSD, told The Journal Times in an email, “we don’t know yet when we will receive” the masks and thermometers.
A release from the governor’s office said that this new distribution of masks comes at no cost to the state, as they were purchased via a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The governor’s planned distribution of PPE includes an additional 60,000 masks for food-related businesses and food processing plants, where COVID-19 has been shown to spread more easily.
At least one worker at Echo Lake Foods near Burlington has died from the virus, sparking protests that the business and the state did not do enough to protect workers.
“Wisconsin’s agricultural and food businesses have faced many challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Acquiring sufficient PPE has been a significant hurdle, especially for small, local businesses,” stated Randy Romanski, secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!