Maryland regains its swagger

Jalen Smith scored 19 points, Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 13 apiece and No. 15 Maryland returned to form with a 75-59 rout of cold-shooting Indiana on Saturday at College Park, Md.
Darryl Morsell scored 12 for the Terrapins (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who climbed to No. 3 in mid-December before losing successive games to Penn State and Seton Hall. An unimpressive win over Bryant followed on Dec. 29, but Maryland opened the New Year in dominant fashion against the Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2).
The Terrapins turned a three-point game into a blowout with second-half runs of 8-0, 11-0 and 12-0.
Indiana trailed 71-41 with 3:44 left before using a late surge to avoid its lowest point total of the season.
Devonte Green scored 18 for the Hoosiers, with most of those points coming in the final meaningless minutes. Indiana 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk had nine points and 10 rebounds, but the Hoosiers could not supplement his inside play with jumpers from the outside.
Indiana went 4 for 18 beyond the arc, missing 12 of its initial 13 attempts, and shot only 36 percent from the floor.
After Indiana cut an 11-point deficit to 36-33, Terps freshman Donta Scott hit a jumper, Cowan and Eric Ayala followed with layups and Cowan capped the 8-0 surge with two free throws.
Minutes later, Cowan drilled a 3-pointer and blocked a shot on the other end to set up a layup by Smith. Scott then turned an Indiana turnover into a fast-break dunk and Wiggins made two layups to cap the 11-0 run and make it 57-38 with 8 minutes to go.
The Terrapins got nine points from Morsell and eight from Smith in taking a 28-20 halftime lead.
Maryland missed 12 of its first 15 shots and trailed 16-11 before rattling off 11 straight points to take control. Indiana made only one basket over the final nine minutes of its lowest-scoring half of the season.
NO. 21 PENN STATE 89, NO. 23 IOWA: Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa on Saturday at the Palestra.
Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten), but he missed three crucial free throws down the stretch that helped the Nittany Lions win in front of a raucous home crowd on Philly’s most famous court. Garza, who scored 44 points last month at Michigan, scored 12 straight points in one stretch in the first half but missed two foul shots with 3:21 left in the game and Iowa clinging to a two-point lead.
Curtis Jones put Penn State in front with a 3-pointer that rocked the building. Garza went 1 of 2 from the line to even the score at 79-all, but Mike Watkins delivered for PSU with a go-ahead dunk. Penn State forced a turnover and Lamar Stevens sealed it with a late layup.
Stevens and Myreon Jones each scored 16 points for the Nittany Lions (12-2, 2-1).
College women
NO. 10 UCLA 68, ARIZONA STATE 66: Japreece Dean scored 23 points, Lindsey Corsaro added 12 and No. 10 UCLA withstood a furious comeback try by Arizona State in the final seconds for a victory Friday night in Los Angeles.
UCLA (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated and is off to the best start in school history. It was previously tied with the 1980-81 team with a 12-0 start.
Down by two points with 21 seconds left, Arizona State called a timeout. The Sun Devils had four missed shots and three offensive rebounds in the final seconds but couldn’t get past UCLA.
Robbi Ryan scored 17 points for Arizona State (10-4, 0-2). Ja’Tavia Tapley added 10 points.
Dean, who had a look of relief as a teammate helped her up off the court as the buzzer sounded, tied a career-high with five 3-pointers at Pauley Pavilion.
NO. 2 OREGON 104, COLORADO 46: At Eugene, Ore., Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and seven assists to become the 12th woman in NCAA history to reach 900 career assists, and Oregon handed Colorado its first loss of the season.
The Ducks (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) earned their fifth straight win. Oregon’s lone loss was to No. 8 Louisville at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 30.
The Buffaloes were led by Jaylyn Sherrod and Aubrey Knight with nine points apiece.
Ruthy Hebard added 21 points for the Ducks, who led by as many as 61 points.
NO. 3 OREGON STATE 77, UTAH 48: Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and Oregon State routed Utah in its Pac-12 opener at Corvallis, Ore..
Oregon State (13-0, 1-0) looked inside to start the second half, and Jones scored nine points in a 13-0 run that extended the lead to 50-24.
The Beavers outscored the Utes 25-9 in the third. They increased the lead to as much as 31 points in the final period.
Destiny Slocum scored 16 points for Oregon State, and Mikayla Pivec had 15.
Andrea Torres led Utah (7-6, 0-2) with 13 points.
NO. 5 STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON STATE 58: Nadia Fingall had a season-high 20 points and six rebounds at Stanford, Calif., and Stanford beat Washington State for the 66th consecutive time.
Kiana Williams added 12 points for the Cardinal (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who have won two straight since their only loss of the season, at Texas on Dec. 22. Haley Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Chanelle Molina scored a season-high 27 points for the Cougars (7-7, 0-2), who lost their third straight and fell to 0-66 all-time against the Cardinal.
Borislava Hristova scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters. She is eight points away from becoming Washington State’s all-time leading scorer.