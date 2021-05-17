 Skip to main content
Marvin Glenn McKay
Marvin Glenn McKay

Marvin McKay

Marvin Glenn McKay, 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

