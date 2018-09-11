Marty.jpg

Marty Robbin Davis, 2400 block of East Ramsey Street, Cudahy, felony bail jumping (four counts), retail theft-alter price (<=$500), obstructing an officer, retail theft-intentionally take (<=$500).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments