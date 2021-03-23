Marshmallow Peeps are focus of Racine Art Museum exhibition

Vote for your favorite

In addition, visitors throughout the run of the show will have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted Peeples Choice Award. This vote has been taken very seriously since the inception of the annual exhibition. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.

Virtual tour

Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a live virtual tour of the exhibition. This intimate glimpse of the show will broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive responses from museum staff. The tour will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.

Hours, admission

The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. Information regarding safety protocols and what to expect when visiting the museum is available on the RAM website.

