Marshall F. Kolbeck, 3900 block of 19th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Marshall F. Kolbeck
Racine’s 86th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets.
Two Racine teenagers were charged for allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in a car.
He fought with the U.S. in Vietnam. Now, the Racine community is fundraising to keep his restaurant open
Noudeum and Phaylakhone Pophannouvog came to this country in the 1980s with a dream. Racinians want to keep that dream going. "If you want your taste buds to be on a dance floor, this is the place to come."
A teen facing allegations he killed a man and then bragged about having “one under his belt” was in Racine County Circuit Court last week for a preliminary hearing.
Here's who will be marching on Main Street today.
A 30-year-old man has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over the past five years.
A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday.
'You will be going to prison for a very long time' | Waterford man gets lengthy for sexual assault of teen
Clinton Lester Werlein II, 32, was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison.
Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air and water on a regular basis — and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities.
RACINE — A 54-year-old man allegedly punched an emergency room worker who was assisting him into a wheelchair.