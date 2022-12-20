Marquise A. Finley Dec 20, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marquise A. Finley, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags A. Finley Marquise Paraphernalia Weapon Possession Racine Thc Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 19, 2022 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…