Marquis D Thomas Jun 7, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marquis D Thomas, 3200 block of South Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Marquis Kennedy Drive Disorderly Conduct Officer Safety Degree Elude Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7 6 hrs ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…