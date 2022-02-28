 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marquin K. Young, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.

