Allazia Blockton scored 25 points and added a crucial three-point play as Marquette held off DePaul 93-87 at Chicago for its 10th straight victory.
The Golden Eagles (19-3, 10-0 Big East) led by 13 in the third quarter, but DePaul (15-7, 6-4) chipped away at the deficit and tied the game with 3:42 left in the fourth on a layup by Kelly Campbell. Blockton, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, gave Marquette a three-point lead with her basket and the foul with 2:01 left, and the hosts couldn’t answer.
Marquette used a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to take control, with Amani Wilborn capping the burst by powering in a put-back layup plus the foul. DePaul made only one basket in the final six minutes of the first half and trailed 39-27 at the break.
NORTH CAROLINA 64, NO. 7 N.C. STATE 51: Stephanie Watts scored 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 7 North Carolina State at Raleigh, N.C., handing the first loss to the nation’s last unbeaten team.
Janelle Bailey added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels (14-9, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who knocked off top-ranked Notre Dame last week. This time, they went on the road against a longtime rival in front of a sellout crowd and took over in the third quarter to earn a fourth straight win.
N.C. State (21-1, 8-1) came in leading the ACC and as the only unbeaten team in Division I on the men’s or women’s side.
No. 4 OREGON 102, COLORADO 43: Ruthy Hebard made all 10 of her shots and scored 24 points as Oregon routed Colorado at Eugene, Ore.
The Ducks (21-1, 10-0 Pac-12) won their 14th in a row. They scored the first 16 points of the game and led 27-2 after the first quarter.
Hebard had her second perfect shooting game this season, and also had 12 rebounds. Maite Cazorla added 16 points, all in the first half, and Satou Sabally had 15.
Oregon shot 40 of 69 (58 percent).
Mya Hollingshed had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (10-11, 0-10), which lost its 10th in a row.
No. 5 NOTRE DAME 90, GEORGIA TECH 50: Marina Mabrey scored 20 points to lead four teammates in double figures as Notre Dame had four big runs in a rout of cold-shooting Georgia Tech at South Bend, Ind.
Mabrey hit seven of 10 shots, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, and had a team-high five assists.
Jackie Young had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Jessica Shepard scored 13 points and Arike Ogunbowale added 12 for the Fighting Irish (21-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Irish had runs of 8-0, 10-0 and 24-0 over two quarters to take a 54-13 halftime lead and a 9-0 run on three of Mabrey’s 3-pointers to lead 74-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Dixon had 12 points for Georgia Tech (13-9, 3-6).
No. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 65, ALABAMA 49: Anriel Howard scored 24 points, Teaira McCowan added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Mississippi State beat Alabama at Tuscaloose, Ala.
Howard made 9 of 12 shots and also had seven rebounds. McCowan posted her 17th double-double of the season.
Mississippi State (21-1, 9-0 Southeastern Conference) controlled the paint, outscoring Alabama by 18 points inside.
Cierra Johnson scored 15 for Alabama (11-11, 3-6).
No. 9 OREGON STATE 71, No. 14 UTAH 63: Destiny Slocum scored 20 points and Oregon State used a strong fourth quarter to beat Utah at Corvallis, Ore.
Mikayla Pivec and Aleah Goodman each scored 12 points for the Beavers (19-3, 9-1 Pac-12).
Megan Huff had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Sarah Porter added 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Utes (18-3, 7-3), who lost their second straight game to a top 10 team.
College men
NO. 17 PURDUE 73, MINNESOTA 63: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Purdue over Minnesota at West Lafayette, Ind.
Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten). Purdue moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the conference lead.
Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.