Natisha Hiedeman and Allazia Blockton had double-doubles and two other seniors reached double figures on Senior Day and No. 11 Marquette rolled to a 79-53 victory over Xavier on Sunday in Milwaukee to clinch a share of the Big East Conference title.
Hiedeman had 21 and 10 rebounds and Blockton 16 and 10 for her first double-double of the season. Danielle King added 15 points and Amani Wilburn 13 for the Golden Eagles (23-5, 14-2 Big East), who had lost two of three.
Selena Lott contributed 10 points for Marquette, which led 25-15 after one quarter and 41-27 at the half. Lauren Van Kleunen snared 11 rebounds to help build a 46-26 advantage on the boards. King had seven assists as Marquette had 20 helpers on 28 baskets. Blockton had four 3-pointers, Hiedeman and Wilborn three as the Golden Eagles went 13 of 29 from distance.
A’riana Gray had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Musketeers (11-16, 2-14), who have lost six straight.
NO. 2 OREGON 96, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78: Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-record 17th triple-double, Erin Boley had a career-high 32 points and No. 2 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak by racing past Southern California at Eugene, Ore.
Ionescu finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Ducks (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12). It also was her seventh triple-double of the season, another NCAA record.
Mariya Moore had 30 points to lead the Trojans (15-12, 5-11). Aliyah Mazyck added 19 and Minyon Moore scored 11.
NO. 3 UCONN 68, TULSA 49: Megan Walker scored 21 points and UConn, playing without Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma, rolled past Tulsa at Tulsa, Okla.
With associate head coach Chris Dailey filling in for Auriemma, who is ill, UConn remained undefeated in six seasons in the American Athletic Conference.
It was the first time that Auriemma, in his 34th season as the Huskies coach, had missed a game since the 1997 Big East Tournament.
UConn is 99-0 in American Athletic Conference regular-season games and 114-0 overall since joining before the 2013-14 season.
Morgan Brady paced Tulsa (11-15, 5-8) with 17 points and was 5 of 8 on 3s. Crystal Polk added 14 points for the Golden Hurricane.
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 87, BOSTON COLLEGE 51: Asia Durr scored 23 points to lead Louisville past Boston College at Louisville.
Durr hit 6 of 11 shots and 10 of 13 free throws in notching her 15th 20-point game of the season for the Cardinals (25-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kylee Shook came off the bench to add 14 on 6-of-7 shooting.
Sydney Lowrey’s 12 points led the Eagles (14-14, 3-12), who shot just 41.5 percent.
NO. 6 MISSISSIPPI STATE 86, VANDERBILT 70: Teaira McCowan scored 23 points, Anriel Howard and Andra Espinoza-Hunter both added 20, and Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt at Starkville, Miss.
It was the first time since 1999 that Mississippi State (25-2, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) had three players score at least 20 points. Howard also had 10 rebounds.
Mariella Fasoula led the Commodores (6-20, 1-13) with 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting.
NO. 7 STANFORD 71, NO. 17 ARIZONA STATE 50: At Stanford, senior Alanna Smith went out with 14 points in her final regular-season home game, Kiana Williams scored 15 points, and Stanford pulled away in the second half to beat Arizona State for a four-game winning streak in the rivalry.
DiJonai Carrington added 13 points and eight rebounds and freshman Lexie Hull provided a nice lift off the bench with 11 points as the Cardinal (23-4, 13-3 Pac-12) closed their home schedule.
Courtney Ekmark scored 10 points going 1 of 7 from the floor as the lone double-figures scorer for Arizona State (18-8, 9-6), which dropped consecutive games for the first time all season.
NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74, NORTH CAROLINA 69: Kiara Leslie scored 21 points and made the go-ahead jumper with 37.7 seconds remaining at Chapel Hill, N.C., to help North Carolina State beat its rival.
Leslie’s shot from the right elbow snapped a 68-68 tie as the Wolfpack (24-3, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) held on after losing an 11-point lead in the second half.
Paris Kea scored a season-high 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting in her final home game for North Carolina (17-12, 8-7).
College men
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 77, MICHIGAN 70: Cassius Winston had 27 points and eight assists, and 10th-ranked Michigan State moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a victory over Michigan at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Kenny Goins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Xavier Tillman added 14 points for the Spartans, who snapped Michigan’s 22-game winning streak at Crisler Center despite being without two of their top three scorers.
Joshua Langford is out for the season, and Nick Ward is recovering from a broken hand, but Goins and Tillman produced in Ward’s absence for Michigan State.
Michigan (24-4, 13-4) led by six early in the second half, but that advantage was short-lived. Down 51-45, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) outscored Michigan 21-7 to take control. The Wolverines shot 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the second half.
Zavier Simpson scored 19 points to lead Michigan.
RUTGERS 68, MINNESOTA 64: Montez Mathis had 18 points while Eugene Omoruyi had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Rutgers past Minnesota at Piscataway, N.J.
Geo Baker made a layup and then hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 64-61 lead with 57 seconds left. Daniel Oturu answered with a dunk but Baker and Caleb McConnell combined to make 4 of 4 free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal it.
After Minnesota (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten) scored the first bucket of the second half to take its largest lead of the game, Rutgers (13-14, 6-11) went on a 9-0 run capped by a fast break layup by Mathis assisted by Geo Baker to tie things up at 37 things up with 16:13 to go.
