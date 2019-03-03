Selena Lott scored 19 points, Isabelle Spingola had 17 and No. 13 Marquette beat Providence 80-57 at Providence, R.I., to win the outright Big East regular-season championship on the final day of league play Sunday.
Spingola made 5 of 6 3-point attempts for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 15-3), who bounced back from a loss to Creighton. Allazia Blockton added 13 points and Natisha Hiedeman 12 with six assists for Marquette, which shot 52 percent.
Chanell Williams scored 12 points and Maddie Jolin 11 for the Friars (16-14, 8-10). Jovana Nogic, the team's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, had 10 but made only 3 of 19 attempts, including 1 of 9 from the arc.
Marquette saw a 17-point second-quarter lead reduced to two early in the third quarter but held onto the lead, going up by eight entering the final period. The Eagles finished the game on a 14-0 run with Hiedeman scoring seven points.
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 67, PITTSBURGH 40: Asia Durr scored 17 points, and Louisville beat host Pittsburgh to claim a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the second straight season.
Jazmine Jones added 12 points for the Cardinals (27-2, 14-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Sam Fuehring had 10 points and six rebounds.
Louisville pulled away from Pitt with a big second quarter. The Cardinals outscored the Panthers 17-5 in the period for a 32-18 lead at the break.
The Cardinals tied No. 4 Notre Dame for the top spot in the conference. They lost 82-68 to the Fighting Irish on Jan. 10 in South Bend, but the schools could be headed for a rematch in the conference tournament.
Cassidy Walsh had 11 points for Pitt (11-19, 2-14).
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 103, VIRGINIA 66: Jackie Young had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds at South Bend, Ind., leading Notre Dame to its sixth straight win.
The Fighting Irish (27-3, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had five players score in double figures. Arike Ogunbowale went 6 for 8 from 3-point range on her way to 24 points. Brianna Turner had 21 points, and Jessica Shepard finished with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Notre Dame will be the No. 1 seed for this week's ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points for Virginia (11-18, 5-11), and Lisa Jablonowski had 17. The Cavaliers were held to 32.5 percent shooting.
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, NO. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA 64: Teaira McCowan had 18 points and 17 rebounds at Columbia, S.C., as Mississippi State beat South Carolina to win the Southeastern Conference title.
The Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1) were up 11 points with under seven minutes left before the Gamecocks rallied to 66-64 on Tyasha Harris' steal and breakaway layup with 42.7 seconds to go. But Mississippi State grabbed a couple of big rebounds to help close it out.
The Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks (21-8, 14-2) twice in a season for the first time since 2009.
Harris led South Carolina with 20 points. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NO. 6 OREGON 66, NO. 21 ARIZONA STATE 59: Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter at Tempe, Ariz., and Oregon earned a second consecutive Pac-12 championship.
Satou Sabally added 18 points for the Ducks (26-3, 16-2), who outscored the Sun Devils 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
Kianna Ibis scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half and Robbi Ryan had 12 points for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7).
NO. 7 STANFORD 72, WASHINGTON 53: Dijonai Carrington had 19 points and eight rebounds at Seattle, leading Stanford over Washington.
Kiana Williams scored 13 points for Stanford (25-4, 15-3 Pac-12), and Alanna Smith finished with 12 points and seven boards.
Hannah Johnson and Haley Van Dyke led Washington (9-20, 2-15) with 10 points each. Mai-Loni Henson had eight points and seven rebounds.
NO. 9 OREGON STATE 65, ARIZONA 60, 2OT: Mikayla Pivec had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Oregon State outlasted Arizona at Tucson to close out the regular season.
Neither team could get a shot to fall at the end of the first overtime, and Oregon State outscored Arizona 9-4 in the second extra session to beat the Wildcats for the 11th straight time.
Joanna Grymek had 14 points and blocked five shots for Oregon State (24-6, 14-4 Pac-12), including two in the final 1:07.
MacDonald had 23 points and McBryde finished with 20 for Arizona (17-12, 7-11), which lost its fourth straight.
NO. 10 N.C. STATE 70, NO. 15 MIAMI 68: Senior DD Rogers scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, helping North Carolina State to the victory at Raleigh, N.C.
In the regular-season finale for each team, the Wolfpack also got 12 points from senior Kiara Leslie, including a go-ahead jumper in the second half.
Emese Hof scored 24 points for Miami (24-7, 12-4 Atlantic Coast), and Beatrice Mompremier added 15 points and 17 rebounds. The Hurricanes had won six of seven.
Leslie's jumper put N.C. State (25-4, 12-4) ahead to stay at 57-56 with 7:22 left.
Top 10 men
NO. 9 MICHIGAN 69, NO. 17 MARYLAND 62: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points, Jon Teske had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan beat 17th-ranked Maryland at College Park, Md., to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten title.
The Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) clinched a double-bye in the conference tournament and still have chance to overtake first-place Purdue. Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions, must win its finale at Michigan State and hope the Boilermakers lose at least one of their last two.
Michigan trailed 43-41 before Isaiah Livers hit a 3-pointer, Zavier Simpson popped a jumper and Jordan Poole made a layup during a five-minute span in which the Terrapins struggled offensively.
A 3-pointer by Brazdeikis made it 51-45, and Simpson added a desperation running hook in the final seconds of the shot clock for an eight-point lead with 4:38 left.
Bruno Fernando had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Maryland (21-9, 12-7), which fell to 7-1 at home in Big Ten play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.