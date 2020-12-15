Marquette uses strong 2nd half to beat No. 9 Creighton 89-84

The Golden Eagles, who won at No. 4 Wisconsin on Dec. 4, beat the 2019-20 Big East regular-season co-champions for the first time in four meetings. They held Creighton to one field goal over five minutes while using a 19-7 spurt to create a 75-63 cushion with 5 1/2 minutes left.

"In the second half we did a great job taking up the space of their shooters. We didn't get broken down on the dribble," Wojciechowski said. "The second half we had a really complete performance on both ends of the floor."

The Bluejays ran off nine straight points to get to 76-75. Carton made a 3 and Garcia hit a jumper and a putback to make it 83-75, but it was back to a three-point game when Ballock hit the last of his 3s.

Carton missed a free throw but Marquette kept possession on a tie-up under the basket. Koby McEwen made two free throws for an 85-80 lead with 30 seconds left.

Creighton struggled at the free throw line in the second half, making only 11 of 22.

"If I had a locker room full of freshmen and sophomores, we would practice about three hours tomorrow and we'd stay there until we got it fixed," McDermott said. "I've got a locker room of really mature guys. When they watch the film, it's not going to whisper to them, it's going to scream to them the areas we are falling short."