Marquette 83, Kansas State 71

KANSAS ST. (6-1)

Sneed 4-5 3-4 12, Mawien 4-6 4-8 12, Wade 3-7 4-4 11, Brown 3-10 1-2 7, Stokes 3-10 2-2 10, McAtee 0-0 0-0 0, Stockard 1-2 0-2 2, Shadd 0-0 0-0 0, Trice 1-1 3-7 5, Love 1-1 0-0 2, Neal-Williams 1-4 0-0 3, McGuirl 0-5 2-2 2, Diarra 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 23-55 19-31 71.<

MARQUETTE (6-2)

John 0-0 2-4 2, J.Hauser 2-4 0-0 5, Howard 11-17 19-21 45, S.Hauser 0-2 4-4 4, Anim 7-12 1-5 16, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey 2-4 0-0 4, Morrow 2-2 0-0 4, Heldt 0-0 1-2 1, Chartouny 1-3 0-0 2, Lelito 0-0 0-0 0, Marotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-44 27-36 83.

Halftime—Marquette 44-33. 3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 6-22 (Stokes 2-7, Sneed 1-1, Wade 1-2, Diarra 1-2, Neal-Williams 1-3, Mawien 0-1, Brown 0-2, McGuirl 0-4), Marquette 6-22 (Howard 4-10, J.Hauser 1-3, Anim 1-4, Bailey 0-1, S.Hauser 0-2, Chartouny 0-2). Fouled Out—Mawien, Wade. Rebounds—Kansas St. 20 (Brown, Diarra 4), Marquette 32 (Chartouny 7). Assists—Kansas St. 11 (Stokes 3), Marquette 9 (Chartouny 5). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 29, Marquette 24. Technicals—Brown, S.Hauser. A—15,517 (17,500).

